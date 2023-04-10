Volunteers working to help everyone file tax returns before April 18 deadline

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Have you submitted your tax returns this year? If not times almost up with the Tuesday, April 18th submission deadline a little more than a week away. That’s a due date the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program, better known as VITA, is hoping to help you beat for free.

The volunteer tax professionals will be available this Wednesday(April 12th), Friday(April 14th), and Monday(April 17th) to assist any York County families with filing as long as they’re making $56,000 or less annually.

VITA can be found behind Pathways of Rock Hill in the House of Agape located at 546 South Cherry Rd. Volunteers add they can assist with any filing needs, so long as taxpayers bring with them a a social security number, form of identification, all income statements, and last years tax returns if possible.

Anyone in need of last minute help is encouraged to arrive early with all required documents at the IRS VITA site as no new tax returns will be started after 2:30 P.M.

CN2s Zane Cina gathering his W-2s and 10-99’s as VITA continues helping taxpayers file.