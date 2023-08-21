Volunteers greet students at the door for first day of class in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In an effort to help students start the new school year on the right foot, the Lancaster Promise Neighborhood teamed up with the Sixth District Masonic Lodges to welcome everyone back into the classroom.

The volunteers started the morning off at Clinton Elementary school, where they welcomed directed students into the school building. Volunteers did the same at A.R. Rucker Middle School and Lancaster High School.

CN2’s Zane Cina beat the morning bell to learn how this simple gesture prepares students for another year of learning.