Voice Of Rock Hill School District For Over 50 Years Elaine Baker Passes Away

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Did you know Elaine Baker?

She was the voice of the Rock Hill School District for more than 50 years and during her career she was honored as a CN2 Hometown Hero.

But sadly, Elaine Baker passed away this week.

During her time with the Rock Hill School District, she has served under 6 superintendents, not to mention the thousands of School district employees.

Elaine was a Rock Hill High School graduate and while in school, she was a drum major.

She continued her education at Winthrop University before heading to work at the Rock Hill School District.

The district’s current Public Information Officer, Mychal Frost, says Elaine embodied the loving spirit of the school district.

“Elaine Baker a long serving employee of the school district… very dedicated… my friend… held the position I’m in for 53 years within the school district… being the voice… historian… for so many years,” Frost said.

Once Elaine retired she was still active in the community, serving on the CrimeStoppers of York County board.

Family members say a few years ago Elaine was diagnosed with cancer and she beat it, but it came back very aggressively.

The Rock Hill School District is also mourning the loss of a former Superintendent.

Dr. Phil McDaniel passed away peacefully at his home in Indiana.

McDaniel was the Rock Hill Schools Superintendent for 9 years in the late 90’s through the early 2000’s.