Vita Program Helps Those in Need w/ Tax Returns

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) The VITA program which stands for Volunteer Income Tax Assistance is now accepting 2020 Tax Returns.

The program which goes by the name – VITA offers free tax preparation and e-filing for federal and state returns for those who earn around 56-thousand dollars or less annually.

The volunteers are certified by the IRS.

New this year, the VITA Center is located inside the Pathways Community Center in Rock Hill.

Also new this year, because of COVID-19 you will not be able to sit and watch in person the volunteers prepare your taxes like in previous years.

This year you will be given a set of forms to fill out and you will then bring them back to the Pathways Community Center on Cherry Road.

It’s opened Mondays through Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:30 AM until 4 PM and that will last through April 14th.