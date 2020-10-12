Visit York County Releases New Information About Travel Spending in 2019

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Data from the U.S. Travel Association shows, York County saw $271.2 million in visitor spending from domestic travelers in 2019.

Increasing 4.9% over 2018 and the fifth consecutive year of traveler spending increases for York County.

Visit York County saying that visitor spending supported 2,400 jobs with $48.2 million in payroll and creating $25 million in state and local tax revenues during 2019.

They say taxes produced by this spending saved York County residents $254 per household.

York County is continuing to rank 10th in South Carolina’s domestic traveler spending for five years.