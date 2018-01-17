Home
Vigil for Wounded Officers
Posted:
7:27 pm, January 17, 2018
by
Indira Eskieva
The community is doing what they can to help the four officers wounded in an ambush attack. CN2’s Indira Eskieva with how prayer is helping people cope.
Tags:
Featured Home
,
Four officers shot
,
Injured officers
,
York shooting
