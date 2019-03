ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The York County Coroner has identified the two victims found shot dead in a car at the intersection of Chestnut Street and South Jones Avenue Tuesday afternoon. On this Wednesday, we speak to a mother who learned just a day earlier that her son, Zuinquarius McCrorey, 20, and his friend, Malik McCullough, 23, were found crashed into a fence and with gunshot wounds.