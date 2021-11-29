Victims Identified in Deadly DUI Crash in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Two men are dead and two children are recovering on this Monday after a drunk driving crash.

Lancaster Police Department officials say it happened on the day after Thanksgiving, Friday, November 28th shortly before 9 PM at the intersection of Woodland and Meeting Streets in Lancaster.

The two men have been identified by the Lancaster County coroner as 23 y/o Luis “Kiko” Hernandez-Gomez of Lancaster and 22 y/o Luis “Poncho” Gomez-Roman of Lancaster. The two children were transported to the hospital their conditions are unknown at this time, according to police.

Police say 34 year old Quinton Harris of Lancaster has been charged with two counts of Felony DUI resulting in Death and Child Endangerment.

Police say Harris was driving a silver GMC Acadia with the 2 young children in the backseat when he disregarded the traffic light at the intersection. Harris’ vehicle struck a Honda, killing both men that were inside it.

Harris was treated and released into police custody from MUSC Lancaster.

Interim chief Phillip Hall said, ““Our hearts go out to the families that lost their loved ones in such a tragic event due to the negligence and carelessness of one driver. “Any time a drunk driver gets behind the wheel, all lives are in jeopardy. Our goal at the Lancaster Police Department is to keep city roadways safe, and to prevent things like this from happening. As always, if you see a vehicle operating in a manner that leads you to believe the driver may be impaired, please don’t hesitate to call 911. You may just save someone’s life.”