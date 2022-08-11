VFW Post Holds a Unique History For African American Veterans

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Gray Corkerell Veteran’s of Foreign Wars Post 3746 in Rock Hill received a face lift last year and has since reopened its doors to veterans in the area, but it has a unique history.

The Post has remained in the same location on Crawford Road for 75 years, and has served African American veterans since before segregation ended.

Members of the post had the opportunity to move the building but decided the history meant to much to the community and the veterans in the area.

They will be honoring one of their own during an event this Saturday at 2 PM.

Bobby Plair, 94, will be honored for his service as one of the surviving Montford Marines, who were the first group of African American soldiers integrated into the U.S. Marine Corp.

Those who are interested are invited to stop by the event and show your support to Plair and his fellow veterans.