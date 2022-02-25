Veterans Park Gives Final “Two”

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – There is a new plaque at the York County Veterans Park.

When Veteran groups salute their fallen brothers and sisters they now say “hand salute”, then “two”.

Purely by coincidence on 2-22-22 this week, the York County Veterans Advisory Council installed a special plaque at Veterans Park to give a final “two” to honor all our heroes who survived the battle but died later as a result of their service.

Harvey Mayhill says to the best of their knowledge this is the only monument or memorial of its kind in the state of South Carolina.

The Veterans Park is located in Downtown York.