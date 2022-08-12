Veterans’ Fishing and Fellowship Day set for October

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Another opportunity to get veterans together is happening on the water.

York County Fishing with Veterans is gearing up for its next fishing trip in October.

Fishing with Veterans is all about getting veterans together for fellowship and fun while providing a peaceful chance for veterans to open up.

York County Fishing with Veterans Tom Ayers said, “Relaxation… take the stress away… be with people that have been there it is very therapeutic. Yeah its good.”

Ayers who is a United States Marine Corps Veteran said there is no cost for Veterans to participate and will provide gear to use too.

The next fishing adventure will take place on October 1st and the theme is First Responders Appreciate Day at Bethelwoods.

For more information visit their website here York County Fishing with Veterans and click here for their social media page.