Veterans Court Program w/ 6th Circuit Solicitors Office

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) A second chance, that’s what 6th Circuit Solicitor, Randy Newman hopes his office can bring to veterans in Chester, Lancaster and Fairfield counties through a program that starts this new year called Veterans Court Program.

6th Circuit Solicitor, Randy Newman says the program allows veterans, with certain criminal charges a chance for pretrial diversion of the charges.

If the veteran competes all of the requirements her or she could be eligible to have the charge or charges expunged.

The veteran also has the chance to apply for the Warrior PATHH Program that is with the Big Red Barn Retreat in Richland County.

The solicitor’s office is looking for veterans to mentor those going through the program and businesses to partner with.

If you would like more information about the Veterans Court Program reach out to Assistant Solicitor, Jay Johnson at jay.johnson@scsolicitor6.org or by phone at (803) 385-0448