Veteran Support Honors Brother & Vietnam Veteran, Lloyd Comer

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Monday, May 25th is Memorial Day. A chance to honor the ones who laid down their lives for our freedom.

For one Rock Hill man this day is harder this year than ever before. He recently lost his twin brother, a Vietnam War veteran.

For 70 year old Boyd Comer, the American flag reminds him of his hero, his late twin Brother, Vietnam veteran, Lloyd Comer.

“This year the perspective of Memorial Day has a whole different meaning to me”, says Boyd Comer.

Lloyd passed away in March of this year after battling cancer. But his story of heroism started way before his fight, in 1967.

“He volunteered straight out of high school in 1967. He joined the army. In 68 we had the draft and my lucky number came up and I was sent to Charlotte for induction. We all took our oath and they asked does anyone have a relative in Vietnam and I said I do and they said that’s a big problem,” says Boyd.

Because Lloyd was MIA, missing in action and a prisoner of war, Boyd was sent home.

“When he finally go to come back home, he went back on a second tour to keep me out of Vietnam, that’s my brother, that’s my hero”, says Boyd.

Although the two will not be together this year, placing flags on veterans graves, like so many years in the past. Boyd knows his memory will live on and hopes everyone takes time to remember veterans like Lloyd.

Boyd and others will be at the American Legion, Post 34 on Sunday, May 24th passing out American flags to volunteers to go put on the graves of veterans.

Also on Sunday, May 24th at 10 AM volunteers are welcome to come to Grandview Memorial Park on Cherry Road to put flags on graves.

Boyd adds they will be practicing social distancing and following CDC guidelines.