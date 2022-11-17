Vernon Grant’s Annual Holiday Card And Ornament Unveiled At Museum Of York County

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – There’s still a few weeks left before Christmas, but Santa came early to the Museum of York County. To be more specific drawings of him came in the form of this year’s annual Vernon Grant Holiday card and ornament.

The unveiling at the museum marks the 44th consecutive holiday card and 36th edition of the ornament.

Grant’s son was there to accept the new ornament and card on behalf of the family, and he says it means so much that his father’s works are still being enjoyed by Rock Hill today.

The ornament is titled instant replay and pays homage to Grant’s sports illustrations. They can be bought for 25 dollars but are in limited stock.

The card on the other hand is titled Santa’s ticklish situation and shows Santa getting some wardrobe repairs. That cost 4 dollars, but won’t be available until next week due to printing problems.

Both the ornament and card will be available to purchase at the Museum of York County until they are all gone.