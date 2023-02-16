Valentine’s Day for Seniors

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Hospice of Lancaster and Piedmont organization held an event at 9 different assistant living facilities across Lancaster County this past Valentine’s Day where community members adopted a senior and provide them with a special gift.

Our cameras stopping at White Oak Manor in Lancaster.

Throughout the day Teddy Bears with balloons and chocolates were given to senior citizens thanks to the donations of local businesses and community members.

This year nearly 500 seniors were adopted. Leaders within the group say this is a chance for those who are at the various nursing homes to know that they are cared about all throughout the community.

Hospice of Lancaster Akiya Cauthen said, “It was a very good response from the community from, family members, people who have had people in nursing homes you know maybe years ago and maybe wanted to do something for those in the nursing homes”

White Oak Manor Life Entrenchment Director Rose Ramsey said, “When it comes down to it, it’s about the heart, it’s about wanting to give back to these people who have done so much for our generation and just to give them something special and to let them know that we love them and they matter.”

One of the residents told organizers while they loved the teddy bear – the candy is better.