USDA Sends $6 Million to SC to Help Farmers Feed A Community In Need

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Palmetto State is getting roughly $6 million from the United States Department of Agriculture.

It’s all part of a nationwide effort called the – Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program. The program is expected to feed people who can’t always get their hands on food in our state.

Under the Program, the South Carolina Department of Agriculture will work with a network of distributors and farmers to buy food from at least 120 local farmers and placing those foods into Food Banks which pass out food to at least 24 counties in need throughout the state.

Here in the Tri-County the Catawba Indian Nation will benefit from this initiative.

District 43 Representative Randy Ligon, who sits on the South Carolina Agriculture committee, says the word “local” is used to describe a 400 mile radius which equals a one-day truck drive to get food out faster to people.

S.C. District 43 Rep. Randy Ligon said, “We can haul fresh produce out of the fields in the southeast and within one day, a 400 mile trip we can get it on the shelf in the food banks.”

Representative Ligon says the infrastructure to move food around the southeast faster has already been in place since the Trump Administration and this plan will simply reboot that effort.

In total the US Department of Agriculture is dividing $400-million among 50 states with South Carolina getting roughly $6-million.

