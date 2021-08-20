USC Lancaster Students Head Back to Campus

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Students at USC Lancaster heading back to campus on Thursday after they were basically virtual school year last year.

Staff welcoming students on their first day back with “popsicles for perseverance”.

USC Lancaster’s president, Dr. Walter Collins says almost 80 percent of the school is in person this year, last school year it was only 25 percent.

He says they were relieved to hear colleges and universities can mandate masks after the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.

Masks are required in all buildings and areas you can’t physical distance.

Collins says he and his staff spent the summer refining its COVID-19 processes that were in place last year to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 including making sure their covid 19 nurse is up to speed, ordering more mask and making sure cleaning plans were in place.