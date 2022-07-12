Update: Bond Denied For Driver Charged with Felony DUI involving Death in Chester Co.

CHESTER, SC (CN2 NEWS) – UPDATE: A judge has denied bond for Jason Palmer, 35 who is charged with Felony DUI Involving Death with Great Bodily Injury, according to officials.

This comes after South Carolina Highway Patrol says Sunday evening a 2017 Chevrolet Express van and a 2011 Ford sports utility vehicle were both heading north on Interstate 77 when they collided north of Highway 9 in Chester County.

The SUV ran off the right side of the road and hit a tree. The van went off the left side of the road and hit a guardrail, according to Highway Patrol.

Troopers say they believe Palmer, the driver of the van, was speeding and under the influence when the crash happened.

A seven year old child who was in the SUV died.

According the Richburg Fire Chief, T Melton the 7 year-old’s dad was injured in the crash as well as the passenger in the SUV.

Prosecutors say Palmer has also been charged with Possession of Cocaine.

Officials also add Palmer was out on bond for a charge out of North Carolina when the crash happened.

Nine people were killed on South Carolina roads this weekend in collisions including a child in Chester County.