ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Two local veterans sit down with CN2 Today’s Renee O’Neil to talk about an upcoming Quilts of Valor Ceremony in Rock Hill. The event will take place Saturday, March 23rd at Freedom Temple in Oldtown Rock Hill at 1 PM. Here is more about the event and what veterans will be honored.

Other Articles You Might Find Interesting: CN2 Today, April 13th Show

On this Friday's edition of CN2 Today, Indira Eskieva spends...