United Way of Lancaster County hosting a Free Tax Preparation Event

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – United Way of Lancaster County and the Lancaster Area Coalition for the Homeless (LACH) held their annual event to support those in need during Hunger and Homeless Awareness Week.

Project Connect is held every year and is a one-stop shop to help those who are homeless with clothing needs, food, toiletries, and cleaning supplies.

Along side those other agencies such as NAMI and Catawba Community Mental Health Center also offering mental health concealing.

Executive Director Holly Furr United Way of Lancaster said, “A lot of people don’t think there is a homeless problem in our area . . . to be able to warm themselves and cook food”

The United Way of Lancaster County is also hosting a Free Tax Preparation to help through VITA – the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program. Those who qualify will get free help with their taxes.

This event will take place now through April 15th at the Lancaster County Library and Del Webb Library in Indian Land.

