United States Disc Golf Championship Recap

After 4 days full of disc golf action, the United States Disc Golf Championship, has come to an end. Many people from the Rock Hill area enjoyed the nice weather while watching professional disc golfers compete for the gold!

James Conrad,from Blacksburg, VA, was announced the winner of the championship!

He shot a 64 in the first round, a 58 in the second, another 58 in the third and a 69 in the fourth round. With the championship win, he took home 12-thousand dollars ,and a local was also in the running, Brad Ramsey of Indian Land finished in 82nd.