Union Man Facing Charges After Threatening Chester Law Enforcement Officers Via Social Media

CHESTER, S.C. — A Union man is facing charges after threatening Chester law enforcement officers.

34-year-old Dasean Gregory was arrested July 7th after the Chester County grand jury indicted him on Tuesday, June 30th for threatening the life of public officials.

Gregory was arrested without incident by agents working for SLED. The investigation into the charge against Gregory was the result of a coordinated effort between Chester County Sheriff’s Office, Chester Police Department and Union County Sheriff’s Office.

The indictment presented to the grand jury alleged that Gregory conveyed threats to the lives of law enforcement officers working for the Chester County Sheriff’s Office and Chester Police Department via social media.

Gregory is being held at the Chester County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.