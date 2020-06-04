13 Unclaimed Bodies Buried At Westside Cemetery In Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. — The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office buried 13 unclaimed bodies at the Westside Cemetery in Lancaster on Wednesday.

The plot was donated to the coroner’s office.

Several faith leaders and members of law enforcement attended the private ceremony.

Evelyn Rollins performed Amazing Grace, and each name was read aloud as the remains were placed in the vault.

The ceremony was organized by the coroner’s office as a special tribute to people whose remains were never claimed by family for various reasons.

Coroner Karla Deese says many people deserve special thanks for organizing the ceremony, including several funeral homes, the Lancaster police department and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.