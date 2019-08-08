UNC Charlotte Grad Who Survived Two Mass Shootings Speaks Out

One man. Two mass shootings. In the same year. Back in April – we shared with you the story of Joey Obeid. His sister is CN2 Reporter Sarah Obeid. Joey is a recent UNC Charlotte graduate who was on campus when a gunman shot and killed two students there and injured several others.

Shockingly, Joey happened to be at the Ned Peppers Bar in Dayton Ohio this past weekend when tragedy hit once again. In the video above, Sarah sits down with Joey to talk about what it’s like to live through another mass shooting.