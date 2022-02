ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – uBreakiFix is a tech repair provider and has now opened its newest location in Rock Hill at 760 Cherry Road.

The store will host a grand opening celebration on Saturday, February 19 from 12 to 2 PM.

The owners say they offer professional fixes for most consumer electronics, from smartphones, tablets, and computers to game consoles, smart speakers, drones, and more.

