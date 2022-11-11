U.S. Senator Visits Rock Hill To Honor Veterans

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A little rain didn’t keep Rock Hill from saying “Thank you” on this Veterans day to the many men and women who have served our country in a big way.

City officials spent this morning at a veterans day event at the Glencairn Garden Learning Center. During the event each military branch was recognized as well as those soldiers who never returned home.

Guest speaker and Newly re-elected U.S. Senator Tim Scott honored the many veterans in attendance, and gave a reminder to always be thankful to those who fought for America’s freedom.

Senator Scott says even though fewer than 10% of Americans have served in the military, that minority has made the freedoms of the majority possible.