U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Steps In, Fines New Indy $1.1 Million

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Steps In, Fines New Indy and Requires Healthy Environment Emissions

The proposed settlement agreement between New Indy Catawba, LLC, and the U.S. Environment Protection Agency (EPA) will protect unlawful pollution from the New Indy plant through mandatory improvements to ensure cleaner air by preventing hydrogen sulfide (H2S) concentrations levels that endanger people’s health.

Coming through the U.S. District Court the paper mill will also pay a civil penalty of $1,100,000 after an emergency order issued by the EPA earlier this year. Working with the state and Tribal partners, The EPA’s Clean Act Emergency Order the installation of three H2S monitors at its fence line and prohibits H2S above health-based levels from its operations.

Click here for the official release from the EPA:

https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/epa-proposes-settlement-agreement-new-indy-address-emissions-hydrogen-sulfide-catawba

Above you can also listen to CN2’s Laurabree Monday speaking with State Senator Michael Johnson to learn more about what it all means.