FORT MILL, S.C. — A resident in Fort Mill died on Monday afternoon after battling COVID-19, the York County Coroner’s Office reports.

SC DHEC was contacted to give the deceased person’s information, as this is required.

DHEC notified York County officials that another resident of York County resident died at a Charlotte Hospital with complications related to COVID-19.

These two deaths bring the total number of reported Coronavirus deaths to 6 for York County.