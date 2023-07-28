Two people saved from a Lancaster County House Fire

LANCASTER S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Lancaster County first responders teamed up on Thursday, July 27, to save the lives of two people trapped by a house fire on Bethel Boat Landing Road in Lancaster.

Emergency services crews say they received the call around noon and responded to the home located in the 3300 block of Bethel Boat Landing Road.

The report stated a bariatric patient, who is bedridden, and his caregiver were trapped inside the home when help arrived. Once on scene, two volunteer firefighters spoke with the caregiver through a window, telling her how to quickly seal the room off from smoke.

Firefighters said the window was too small for the bedridden patient to make it through, so a team quickly ventilated the home to clear some of the smoke.

While this was taking place, another firefighter made entry into the home through the

window and shared his self-contained breathing apparatus with the male occupant until the fire was contained and the smoke cleared.

Lancaster County Fire Rescue responded to the fire, along with Bell Town,

Gooches, and McDonald Green volunteer fire departments. They were assisted by Lancaster

County EMS and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

Lancaster County Fire Rescue Director Darren Player said there was a high probability one

or both of the occupants would not have survived the fire if the flames had not been doused so quickly.

“I have never been more proud to be a part of Lancaster County’s Public Safety team,” Player said. “Every individual on that scene… had one goal in mind and that was to safely rescue the occupants.”

Player went on to say that both occupants were safely placed into the ambulance and transported to hospital care safe and in relatively good shape.