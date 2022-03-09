Two New School Buses in Lancaster are Environmentally Friendly

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster County School District is looking to get new school buses that are better for the environment.

The Environmental Protection Agency new Clean School Bus Rebate program, under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, is expected to provide $5 billion dollars over five years to replace existing school buses with low or zero emission school buses.

This program will award funding for 444 school bus replacements and only 4 School Districts in South Carolina were selected with one of them being Lancaster County School District. Lancaster County will be getting the $40,000 to fund two new school buses.