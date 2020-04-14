Two Lancaster County Residents Die From Coronavirus, Coroner Says

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office has confirmed two COVID-19 related deaths.

Both are residents of Lancaster County, we’re told.

One decedent died at home and the other was transported to Piedmont Medical Center, where York County Coroner Sabrina Gast was notified of the death and worked with Lancaster County Coroner Karla Deese to exchange pertinent information.

Coroner Deese has been in close contact with SC DHEC, Coroner Gast, local emergency management officials and county administration.

Specific details of the location of residence of those who died will not be released. Coroner Gast, whose also the South Carolina Coroner Association President, has submitted a request of opinion to the Attorney General’s Office in regards to the releasing of these type details and is currently waiting for a response.

DHEC and area officials compile data daily. Notifications of these deaths will be included in tomorrow, Wednesday’s reporting.