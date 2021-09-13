Two Killed in Single Car Crash in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) -Rock Hill Police say two people died after a one-vehicle accident that occurred on Sunday, September 12.

Police responded to the 2600 Block of India Hook Road for a single-car crash around 4:30 PM Sunday afternoon.

Police say when officers arrived on scene they found a white 2008 Chevrolet Silverado had left the roadway, drove through a ditch, and struck a utility pole killing the 47 y/o front seat passenger who the York County coroner has identified as Larry Hunt Erwin, Jr. of Rock Hill.

The 40 y/o driver who has been identified as Jason Henderson was transported by EMS to Piedmont Medical Center when police say he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The Rock Hill Police Department Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team, Forensic Services Unit, and York County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene.

Police say the cause of the accident is still under investigation.