Two Fatal Car Accidents In York, Chester Counties

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A 3-vehicle accident that happened a week ago has turned fatal.

South Carolina Highway Patrol officials say on June 10th on Highway 5 at Eastview Road, there was a three-car collision.

The York County Coroner says Roland Adkins of Rock Hill was admitted to Piedmont Medical Center after being transported from the scene on June 10th.

The 94-year-old died Tuesday, June 16th from injuries he received as a result of the crash.

Highway patrol is investigating the crash.

In Chester County, Highway Patrol says a man lost his life after running off of Brown Road and hitting a tree.

The Chester Coroner identified the man as 48-year-old John Michau of Chester.