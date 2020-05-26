Chester County Woman Seeks Answers After Finding Her Two Dogs Dead

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) — A Chester County woman says she came home to find two of her healthy Shetland Sheepdogs dead.

Lindy Wang says their death is not an accident. Now she’s offering a reward for information that will lead to an arrest.

“It was heart rendering, I was in shock,” says Wang, describing the moment she found her two dogs — Spring, 11, and Sky, 8 — dead on May 14th at her home on Pleasant Grove Road in Chester County.

“I never gave birth to children, so they’re like my children.”

Wang, a veterinarian herself, says she took the dogs to be examined by experts, who told her they died from blunt force trauma. Wang says there was no evidence that they were attacked by other animals.

“I’m terrified. I’ve moved out of my house,” she said, “It’s like the devil walked into my yard and did this.”

Wang says she filed a police report. The Chester County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they are investigating. Wang says she has no idea who did this or why.

Her friends are stepping up to help her learn more information by offering a reward. Bill Floyd says it started when he initially offered $200. Now he says that amount has grown to at least $3000.

“There’s a monster on the loose,” says Floyd.

Both Floyd and Wang believe whoever did this is dangerous.

“If he can do this to a sweet 20 pound dog, then he can do this to a child easily,” says Wang.

If you have any information, please call the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.