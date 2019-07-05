Two Charged In Death Of 14-Month-Old Baby In Lancaster, Deputies Say

LANCASTER, S.C. — A father and his girlfriend are facing charges after deputies say they found a 14-month-old unresponsive in Lancaster at the end of last year.

On Nov. 6, 2018, at 5:30 p. m., deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office were called to 989 14th Street in Lancaster where they found an unresponsive, 14-month-old child named De’Yontae Miller, Jr.

The child lived in the home with his father, De’Yontae Monterio Miller, Sr., 25, and Miller’s girlfriend, Ramesha Monet Brantley, 23. Brantley is not the mother of the child. Other young children lived in the home, as well.

Deputies rendered aid to the child until personnel of Lancaster County Emergency Medical Services arrived and took over. The child was transported to a medical facility and was pronounced dead at approximately 6:40 p. m. Criminal and crime scene investigators arrived along with a Special Agent of the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) Special Victims’ Unit which investigates child fatalities.

A search warrant for the home was obtained, and the home was searched. Investigators determined the home had no running water and little food. They also found conditions unsuitable for small children, including the presence of over-the-counter and prescription medications, hard candies and rodent poison in locations accessible to the children. Evidence of narcotics was also located and Drug Task Force agents found approximately two grams of suspected Crack Cocaine and approximately 2.8 grams of suspected Marijuana along with two sets of digital scales.

An autopsy of the child’s body was performed the next day. The cause of death was determined to be non-accidental blunt force trauma of the head, the neck, the torso and the extremities. The child had fractured ribs and a fractured leg. Some of the injuries were recent, but others were weeks old.

On July 2nd, investigators served an additional search warrant on a different home now occupied by Miller and Brantley seeking additional evidence concerning the child’s death and found 14 grams of suspected Marijuana and scales.

The case has been investigated extensively since the incident occurred by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, SLED, the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office, and the Sixth Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Sufficient evidence was obtained to charge Brantley and Miller.

Brantley is charged with Homicide by Child Abuse, three counts of Unlawful Neglect of a Child or Helpless Person, Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine and two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana. Brantley’s bond was denied.

Miller is charged with three counts of Unlawful Neglect of a Child or Helpless Person, Possession with Intent to Distribute Crack Cocaine and two counts of Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana. His bond was set at 90 thousand dollars. He posted bond earlier on Friday and was released.

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-274-6372.