Two Catawba Nation youth baseball players chosen to train with the Atlanta Braves

Two Catawba Nation youth baseball players were chosen to train with the Atlanta Braves recently.

Cole Canty of Rock Hill & Nathaniel Carpenter of Whitney, S.C., were chosen out of the top 50 high school baseball players of Native American descent from around the country.

This is second year the Atlanta Braves are holding the Native American All-Star Baseball Showcase features talented high school players who aim to play at the next level.

Many Professional scouts and collegiate coaches attended giving each of the 50 attendees a chance to show off their skills.