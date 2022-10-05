Two Businesses Give Power To The Pink To Start Breast Cancer Awareness Month

INDIAN LAND, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – October is Breast Cancer awareness Month and 2 Indian Land businesses giving some power to the Pink.

Fish Window Cleaning is using its service to bring attention to the disease, and have given a free cleaning to the ladies at Pink Ribbon Gal’s. Pink Ribbon Gal’s is a post breast surgery business that believes that nobody fights cancer alone, and they feel this shows just how supportive their community is.

The Pink Ribbon Gal’s specialize in after breast surgery products like wigs, prosthetics, clothing, and much more. Their goal is to bring comfort and beauty back to those who struggle with breast cancer, and they’re always happy to welcome those effected into their family.