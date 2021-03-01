Two Arrested After Man Found Dead in Chester Co.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The Chester County Sheriff’s Office says two people have been arrested after investigators found a dead body in a wooded area.

That person has been identified as 41 year old Antonio Thompson of Greenville S.C.

Kenneth Tyrone Wherry and Lavondia Elisia Wherry are both charged in the crime.

Deputies say Thompson’s body was been found in a wooded area off Woods Road early Sunday morning around 1 AM.

Investigators say a vehicle occupied by the suspects and another person was traveling near the area of Highway 72 North and Cedarhurst Road when Kenneth Wherry allegedly shot Thomspson and later disposed of his body in that wooded area

Lavondia is believed to have been driving the vehicle, and assisted in disposing of the body.

A motive has not been released at this time but officials say the use of crack cocaine was an important factor that led to the death of the victim.

At this time Chester County Sheriff Office Public Information Officer, Grant Suskin says law enforcement is not searching for a third suspect. That being said, the investigation is ongoing and additional charges for other individuals are possible.

Suskin says they believe this murder occurred sometime Saturday morning. However, the Sheriff’s Office did not receive the initial information about the murder until late Saturday night.

This investigation is ongoing and SLED is also assisting.