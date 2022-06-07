Two Adults Arrested After Children Test Positive for Drugs, Police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The parents of 5 children have been arrested after police say the children tested positive for illegal narcotics.

Adrienne Giselle Knuckles, 26 years-old, and 44 year-old Demitrius Antwane Baxter, both of Rock Hill, were issued five Unlawful Conduct Towards a Child warrants.

Police say on June 1st detectives were made aware by the York County Sheriff’s Office of an active investigation by the Department of Social Services at a home on Glenarden Drive.

Rock Hill Police and DSS’s joint investigation revealed the children, in the home, ranging in ages one to five years of age tested positive for drugs, according to the police release.

A warrant was issued for each parent based on the fact the parents exposed their five children to illicit substances that put them at an unreasonable risk of harm, according to police.

