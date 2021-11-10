TV personality, Barbara McKay visits Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – If you watched WBTV growing up the name Barbara McKay may sound familiar.

Barbara was the host for WBTVs Top O’ the Day where she entertained many with her cooking skills.

Barbara was also on numerous tv shows and specials and has traveled far to interview major players and entertainment celebrities.

This week she came back to her roots, visiting Lancaster, a place she says she loved and feels at home.

Barbara was invited to the Lancaster County Council of the Arts for a book signing of her cookbook, “Coming Home”.

Casey Ballard with the Arts Council says he remembers watching Barbara and still uses cooking tips from her in the kitchen.

He knew others in the community would love to meet her as well. In her book she shares many recipes she says are easy to make and just down right good! She also shares stories from her career, family and faith.

You can learn more about Barbara and how to order her book here: https://www.barbaramckay.com/athome/