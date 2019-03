ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Detectives tell us in just one hour – a Rock Hill Wal-Mart was conned out of $800 by criminals using counterfeit money. Police say they did this by bleaching down $5 bills, and reprinting them as $50 bills. Now officers have arrest warrants out for five people that allegedly ran the scheme. Cn2’s Indira Eskieva with how authorities unraveled this white collar crime.