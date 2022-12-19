Troopers Investigate Deadly Hit and Run in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster County Coroner says 59 year old Lamont Stewart of Lancaster died after being hit by a car as he was riding a bike a little after midnight on Sunday, December 18th.

According to officials the coroner’s office responded to Springdale Road for a hit and run with a vehicle vs. bicyclist.

According to investigators the incident happened in the early morning hours.

The cyclist, Lamont Stewart was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Carolina Highway Patrol says the vehicle responsible for the death of Stewart fled the scene.

The vehicle in question is a 1998 – 2005 model Chevy S-10 or GMC Sonoma, silver in color.

Troopers say the GMC Sonoma was traveling north on Springdale Road near Dobson Street and struck the bicycle, then left the scene.

Troopers say the truck may have left side damage and should be missing the mirror. It is unknown if the truck is a standard or extended cab model.

If you have any information, please call South Carolina Highway Patrol at *HP, 888-CRIMESC (888-274-6372).

You can also use mobile app P3 Tips or online at 888CrimeSC.com

The incident is being investigated by South Carolina Highway Patrol and Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.