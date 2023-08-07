Trial Underway involving a cold case from nearly 30 years ago

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A trial is underway this week for a York County mother charged in the death of her infant daughter from nearly 3 decades ago.

In 2021 The York County Sheriff’s Office arrested Stacy Michelle Costner Rabon in a 29-year-old cold case of an infant left in the Catawba River in 1992.

Authorities say new technology and DNA collected in 2019 helped connect the dots between the baby girl found with stab wounds and her mother.

16 Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett telling CN2 News on this Monday a motion and jury selection took place, and they hope for opening statements on Tuesday.

The child once referred to as Baby Jane Doe, now referred to as Angel Hope, was buried by the community at Forest Hills Cemetery in Rock Hill.