Tri-County Outage Numbers

TRI-COUNTY (CN2 NEWS) – Contact information for reporting outages in the Tri-County.
- Duke Energy:
1-800-POWERON (1-800-769-3766)
Duke Energy Progress: 1-800-419-6356
ONLINE: duke-energy.com/outages
TEXT: text OUT to 57801
SOCIAL MEDIA:
Duke Energy on Twitter: twitter.com/DukeEnergy
Duke Energy on Facebook: facebook.com/DukeEnergy
- York Electric Cooperative, Inc.:
1-866-374-1234
ONLINE: Text: yorkelectric.net
TEXT: text OUTAGE to 352667*
MOBILE APP: mobile app or log in to the Member Services Portal
SOCIAL MEDIA:
Twitter: twitter.com/yec_cooperative
Facebook.com/YorkElectricCooperative
- York County Natural Gas:
(803) 323-5304 during normal working hours (8am-5pm)
AFTER HOURS: 866-201-1001.
ONLINE: ycnga.com and click Winter Weather Advisory
SOCIAL MEDIA:
Twitter: twitter.com/YorkCountyNG
com/York-County-Natural-Gas-Authority
- City of Rock Hill
Rock Hill Utilities: 803-329-5500
TEXT: RHPower to 1-800-325-0371
SOCIAL MEDIA:
Twitter: twitter.com/rockhillSCCity
Facebook: Facebook.com/City of Rock Hill
- Comporium Outages
1-888-403-2667
ONLINE: Comporium.com/support
For Emergencies dial 9-1-1