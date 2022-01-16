Tri-County Outage Numbers

TRI-COUNTY (CN2 NEWS) – Contact information for reporting outages in the Tri-County.

  • Duke Energy:
    1-800-POWERON (1-800-769-3766)
    Duke Energy Progress: 1-800-419-6356
    ONLINE: duke-energy.com/outages
    TEXT: text OUT to 57801
    SOCIAL MEDIA:
    Duke Energy on Twitter: twitter.com/DukeEnergy
    Duke Energy on Facebook: facebook.com/DukeEnergy
  • York Electric Cooperative, Inc.:
    1-866-374-1234
    ONLINE: Text: yorkelectric.net
    TEXT: text OUTAGE to 352667*
    MOBILE APP:  mobile app or log in to the Member Services Portal
    SOCIAL MEDIA:
    Twitter: twitter.com/yec_cooperative
    Facebook.com/YorkElectricCooperative
  • York County Natural Gas:
    (803) 323-5304 during normal working hours (8am-5pm)
    AFTER HOURS: 866-201-1001.
    ONLINE: ycnga.com and click Winter Weather Advisory
    SOCIAL MEDIA:
    Twitter: twitter.com/YorkCountyNG
    com/York-County-Natural-Gas-Authority
  • City of Rock Hill
    Rock Hill Utilities: 803-329-5500
    TEXT: RHPower to 1-800-325-0371
    SOCIAL MEDIA:
    Twitter: twitter.com/rockhillSCCity
    Facebook: Facebook.com/City of Rock Hill
  • Comporium Outages
    1-888-403-2667
    ONLINE: Comporium.com/support

For Emergencies dial 9-1-1

 

 

