Tri-County Individual Wrestling State Champions

Wrestling action happened over the weekend at the Anderson Civic Center in Greenville.

A lot of our area wrestlers traveled to compete, and we have rounded up who came home with a state title!

In 2-A, Andrews Jackson’s Tyliek Edwards (160) brought home his second consecutive state title. He finished with a 28-1 season.

In 3-A, Indian Land High School brought home 5 State Champions. Drew Endres (106), Dylan Layton (120), Grant Witherspoon (145), Markeith Drakeford (160), and Xavier Dreese (170). This was Drakeford’s second individual state title.

In 4-A, South Pointe’s Isaac Ekman brought home a state title (195). York Comprehensive’s Jackson Rumflet (120) and Kaleem Heard (126) both brought home titles. Lancaster’s Immanuel Bush (285) placed first. Bush was 30-3 overall this season.

In 5-A, Rock Hill’s Michael Ramirez (152) brought home a state title. Fort Mill’s Josh Cizmadia (160) also brought home a state individual title. Cizmadia was also the 5A Upper State champion.

While this Bearcat senior wrestler did not bring home a title this year (runner-up), he did break records. Rock Hill’s Bailey Wilkins (132) finished his Bearcats’ wrestling career with a state-record of 262 wins, earning the record-breaking win in the 5A state individual semifinals. This Bearcat has won individual state championships in his freshman, sophomore, and junior seasons.