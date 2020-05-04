Tri-County Goodwill’s Re-Open Doors

Photo Credit: https://goodwillsp.org/shop/retail-stores/rock-hill/

TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) After closing its doors due to the COVID-19 outbreak three South Carolina Goodwill stores are re-opening its doors and they are all right here in the Tri-County. Goodwill stores in Rock Hill, Fort Mill and Lancaster opened back up Friday — for shopping and donating, with shortened hours. Stores will be operating from 10-7. Goodwill says its North Carolina stores will remain closed at this time.

Goodwill is saying they are still considering the safety of shoppers and team members at this time, and the store has released a list of safety guidelines to follow as they re-open:

“Floor graphics direct the flow of store traffic and encourage social distancing while you wait in line to check out.” “Sneeze guards are located at each register.” “Yellow tape marks six-foot spaces outside of our stores for those that may be waiting to enter due to occupancy restrictions.” “A greeter disinfects our shopping carts and counts customers in and out to ensure we maintain current occupancy mandates.” “Our fitting rooms are temporarily closed.” “We continue to accept your returns and will quarantine them for 72 hours prior to putting them on the sales floor.” “We continue to accept your donations via carts to encourage social distancing and will quarantine them for 72 hours prior to putting them on the sales floor.” “Our restrooms and breakrooms are stocked with hand soap, working hand dryers and/or paper towels; and all high-touch areas like door handles are cleaned every hour.” “Our team members are wearing masks and gloves.” “Our team members have completed safety training and must complete a safety check in prior to each shift.”

For more information about Goodwill’s re-opening and safety guidelines to follow, you can visit https://goodwillsp.org/new-safety-protocols/.