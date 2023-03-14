Tri-County farmers prep for freeze

LOWRYS, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Farmers across the Tri-County are spending Monday prepping their fields for the cold weather expected to head to the area.

Temperatures are expected to dip into the twenties tonight, with the Tri-County under a freeze warning.

With some crops already in bloom thanks to an early season warm-up, farmers are concerned they could see some damage from the freeze a head.

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil visits Cotton Hills Farm in Chester County as owners prepare for the cold weather in the forecast.

Previous articleNo Sad Story Ministries using grant money for survivors

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR