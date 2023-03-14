Tri-County farmers prep for freeze

LOWRYS, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Farmers across the Tri-County are spending Monday prepping their fields for the cold weather expected to head to the area.

Temperatures are expected to dip into the twenties tonight, with the Tri-County under a freeze warning.

With some crops already in bloom thanks to an early season warm-up, farmers are concerned they could see some damage from the freeze a head.

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil visits Cotton Hills Farm in Chester County as owners prepare for the cold weather in the forecast.