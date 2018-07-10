YORK, S.C. (CN2 News) – Three generations have been working the Penland Christmas Tree Farm land since the 60s, when a man and wife opened the business.
Now the York couple is ready for retirement and their daughter is picking up where they left off.
CN2’s Alexandria Savage stopped by the farm to learn more about the passing of the torch.
Tree Farm Stays In The Family
