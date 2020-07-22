CN2 News
News
Sports
Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Cancellations
Politics
CN2 On Demand
We Salute Our Graduates
CN2 Today
PMC Today
Ask the Pharmacist
Cooking
Digger’s BC
Events
Fashion
Fitness
Healthcare
CN2 Xtra
City Minute
Crime to Court
HSF “GAME OF THE WEEK”
HSF Schedule/Watch
HSF Spirit Video Showdown
Real Estate Show
Special Segments
2 Your Health
Athlete of the Week
Business Spotlight
Carolina Connection
Cold Case Files
CN2 at the Movies
CN2 Tailgate Challenge
Founders Friday Night Flashback
Hometown Hero
Picture of the Day
Shop Local
CN2 Info
About Us
Appearance Request
CN2 Internship/Employment
Contact Us
News Team
Advertising
Tour Request
Featured Links
Search
CN2 News
73.9
F
Rock Hill, US
Tuesday, July 21, 2020
CN2 Today begins at 11:30am
CN2 News begins at 6:00pm
CN2 News
News
Sports
Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Cancellations
Politics
CN2 On Demand
We Salute Our Graduates
CN2 Today
PMC Today
Ask the Pharmacist
Cooking
Digger’s BC
Events
Fashion
Fitness
Healthcare
CN2 Xtra
City Minute
Crime to Court
HSF “GAME OF THE WEEK”
HSF Schedule/Watch
HSF Spirit Video Showdown
Real Estate Show
Special Segments
2 Your Health
Athlete of the Week
Business Spotlight
Carolina Connection
Cold Case Files
CN2 at the Movies
CN2 Tailgate Challenge
Founders Friday Night Flashback
Hometown Hero
Picture of the Day
Shop Local
CN2 Info
About Us
Appearance Request
CN2 Internship/Employment
Contact Us
News Team
Advertising
Tour Request
Featured Links
Train Different with D1 Training in Indian Land
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
CN2 News
CN2 Newscast 7/21/20
CN2 News
CN2 Digital Dashboard 7-21-2020
CN2 News
CN2 Picture of the Day 7-21-2020
CN2 News
York Business Owners Prepare to Open New Marketplace
CN2 News
Free Bike Transportation in Rock Hill
CN2 News
CN2 Newscast 7/20/20
Top Story
CN2 News
Five Shot, One Killed In Drive-By Shooting In Lancaster County
April 6, 2020
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. -- A person has died and four others injured after a drive-by shooting outside a home in Lancaster on Sunday. According to...
Featured Stories
Five Shot, One Killed In Drive-By Shooting In Lancaster County
April 6, 2020
Facebook Page Connects York County’s Restaurant Industry With Community
July 20, 2020
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office Joins Operation Southern Shield
July 20, 2020
© 2019 CN2 News. All Rights Reserved.
Edit with Live CSS