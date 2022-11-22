Deadly Chopper Crash Causing Major I-77 Delays – WBTV Confirming it was their helicopter.

YORK COUNTY S.C (CN2 NEWS) – 2 are dead in a helicopter crash on I-77 in Charlotte near Nation Ford Road (southbound). UPDATE: Our friends at WBTV sharing the devastating news that 2 of their colleagues were the 2 people on board. Chip Tayag was the pilot and meteorologist Jason Myers was on board. Our hearts and prayers are with their families.

It happened around noon but more details released by Charlotte Meck Police at 2 PM on this Tuesday.

Drivers coming southbound on I-77 from Charlotte should expect significant delays and traffic is being rerouted.

The northbound lanes are all open but there are also major delays. Delays are being felt in York County.

CMPD says they can’t share details of the chopper or victims but did say it appears the pilot made diversions to avoid traffic.

“The pilot is a hero in my mind if that’s what was done”, says the Chief to make sure those drivers on road were not hit.

This is a federal investigation at this point, and it will likely be quite a while before information is released. Members of the FAA are making their way to the scene, no word on when more details will be shared.

Follow NCDOT here: https://twitter.com/NCDOT_Charlotte